Coast Guard Announces 2011 Team Captains

NEW LONDON, Conn. – Coast Guard Academy head coach LCDR Brian Krautler announced that three players have been selected to serve as team captains for the Bears' upcoming 2011 season.



Cadet 1/c Greg Bernstein (Baltimore/McDonogh School), Cadet 1/c Matt Chase (Baltimore/Loch Raven), and Cadet 1/c Jimmy McCormack (Goshen, NY/Goshen) were selected by the coaching staff and a vote by their teammates to serve as team captains for the 2011 season. This will be Bernstein's second year as a captain but the first for Chase and McCormack.



"Greg, Matt and Jimmy are great leaders – on and off the field," said Head Coach Brian Krautler. "They have the team's respect not only because of the quality of their play, but because of the great commitment and work ethic they have shown over the years. 2011 is a big year for us, we have a large, talented and experienced group of 1/c cadets that are hungry to compete and win a championship. We also have a number of younger players who will play prominent roles for us in 2011," Krautler noted. "The leadership our three captains provide will be essential to the growth and success of our team this year and our staff could not be more pleased with the selection of these young men as our team captains. Each possesses the character, integrity and work ethic we look for and value in our players and I'm certain they will do an excellent job leading our team and representing our program, the Coast Guard Academy and the Coast Guard."



Bernstein has been an integral part of the Bears' defense for the last three years. He usually draws the assignment to cover the opponent's best attackman or midfielder. His defensive prowess the last two years earned him MCLA All-American Honorable Mention honors in 2010 and first team Pioneer Collegiate Lacrosse League (PCLL) honors for the last two seasons. He spent his summer training period in Palmer, Alaska as the Team Leader for the Coast Guard Academy expedition at the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) before reporting aboard USCGC ABBIE BURGESS, a 175-foot Coastal Buoy Tender out of Rockland, ME to finish out his training. Bernstein was selected as a 2011 Presidential Fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress. He is a Government/ International Relations major and is currently serving on the Hotel Company staff.



A prolific scorer, Chase has become an integral piece of the Bears offensive attack. Chase averaged 2.5 goals and nearly an assist per game despite regularly drawing the opposing team's best defender. A talented and consistent player with skills that were respected around the league, Chase was selected to the 2010 PCLL Division 2 All-Conference – Third Team after garnering Second Team honors the year before. In addition to serving as President of the Electrical Engineering major, Chase was a 2009 MCLA Academic All-American (now referred to as MCLA Scholar Athlete). Chase spent a portion of his summer as an intern at the National Security Agency (NSA) before reporting aboard USCGC STATEN ISLAND, a 110-foot Patrol Boat out of Atlantic Beach, NC to finish out his training program. He is an Electrical Engineering major and is currently serving on the Delta Company staff.



McCormack, a short-stick middie, saw action in all seven contests last season and registered one goal and three assists. A tough player who brings a physical presence to the defensive end of the field, McCormack never played lacrosse until he arrived in New London. His story is a great example of how hard work, dedication and athleticism can come together on the lacrosse field and boost a person from novice to vital midfield component in a short time. He completed his 2010 summer training program at Sector New York, where he sailed aboard the 87-foot patrol boat USCGC SAILFISH, went on numerous Port State Control vessel inspections and stood duty as a Search and Rescue (SAR) Controller in the Sector Command Center. He is a Management major and serves on the Regimental Staff.



The Bear's season has been underway since returning from Holiday Break in early January. The team's first contests of 2011 will take place in Palm Beach, FL from 5-7 March 2011, where they will host a Diversity Open House, scrimmage Florida Gulf Coast University (both Saturday) and play Kennesaw State University (Sunday) and Palm Beach Atlantic University (Monday) in the 2011 Sailfish Shootout.